Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishops issue statement on climate change

September 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on BostonCatholic.org

CWN Editor's Note: “With this immense threat, we may feel inclined to despair, but we are people of faith,” the state’s bishops said in their statement. “Action is needed at all levels of government to encourage replacement of fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy while ensuring that the most vulnerable in society are protected from harm during this transition.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.