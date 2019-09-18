Massachusetts bishops issue statement on climate change
September 18, 2019
» Continue to this story on BostonCatholic.org
CWN Editor's Note: “With this immense threat, we may feel inclined to despair, but we are people of faith,” the state’s bishops said in their statement. “Action is needed at all levels of government to encourage replacement of fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy while ensuring that the most vulnerable in society are protected from harm during this transition.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Sep. 18, 2019 9:02 AM ET USA
Renewable energy sources alone are not sufficient to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations (primarily CO2) in the near term (i.e., the next 50 years). What is necessary is a multifaceted approach which includes: reforestation of tropical regions, new forestation of boreal and austral regions, and expanded research on and implementation of a variety of carbon-capture technologies. Allow me, as an atmospheric scientist, to recommend a highly readable 2018 book: "Carbon Capture," by Howard Herzog.