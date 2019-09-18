Catholic World News

Bologna’s cardinal-designate helped broker Mozambique peace deal

September 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: During his recent apostolic journey to Africa, Pope Francis noted that Archbishop Matteo Zuppi, as a priest of the Community of Sant’Egidio, played a key role in negotiating the end of the Mozambican Civil War.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!