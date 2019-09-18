Catholic World News

Vatican to try 2 priests for alleged abuse of altar boys in St. Peter’s Basilica

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriele Martinelli has been charged with sexual abuse; Father Enrico Radice, a minor seminary rector, has been charged with aiding and abetting the abuse. The case, dating back to 2012, was mentioned in July by Archbishop Vigano, who charged a Vatican cover-up. The student who made the original accusation against Martinelli was dismissed from the seminary, while Martinelli continued to ordination.

