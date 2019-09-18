Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ calls for increase in peaceful use of nuclear energy

September 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, made almost identical remarks in his addresses to the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2017 and 2018.

