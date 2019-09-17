Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell appeals to Australia’s top court

September 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Australian

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell has appealed to Australia’s High Court to overturn his sex-abuse conviction. The cardinal’s lawyers argue that an appeals court wrongly reduced the burden of proof, requiring the cardinal to prove his innocence rather than forcing the prosecution to establish his guilt.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!