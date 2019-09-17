Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx: German bishops will proceed with synod despite Vatican warning

September 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx has indicated that the German bishops’ conference will go ahead with plans to make “binding” decisions on controversial Church teachings, despite a Vatican warning that the proposed German synod would be “not ecclesiologically valid.” Cardinal Marx wrote, “I cannot see why questions about which the magisterium has made determinations should be withdrawn from any debate.”

