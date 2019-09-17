Catholic World News

At Polish cross festival, Catholics atone for abuse scandals, vandalism

September 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the “Poland Under the Cross festival was the spiritual result of two previous events: a Great Penance Day attended by state and government leaders at Jasna Gora national sanctuary in October 2016 for the sins of the Polish nation, and a mass Rosary recitation in October 2017.”

