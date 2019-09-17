Catholic World News
Prince Charles to lead UK delegation to Blessed John Henry Newman’s canonization
September 17, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Blessed John Henry Newman (1801-1890) will be canonized on October 13.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
