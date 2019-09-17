Catholic World News

Vatican abuse commission members discuss vulnerable adults, survivor advisory panels

September 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

CWN Editor's Note: “The emerging significance of the concept of vulnerable adult, in particular its definition, has been given attention,” the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors said in a September 16 press release.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!