Catholic World News

Pope encourages Italian Railways to be ‘increasingly attractive, sustainable, and supportive’

September 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 16, Pope Francis received the directors and staff of the Italian State Railways Group in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

