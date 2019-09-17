Catholic World News

September 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Benedetta Bianchi Porro (1936-1964) was beatified in Forli, Italy (video clip); Blessed Richard Henkes, SAC (1900-1945), was beatified in Limburg, Germany (video).

