Catholic World News

Pope sees good and bad effects of globalization

September 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Globalization has both good and bad aspects, Pope Francis remarked in a September 16 talk with representatives of Italy’s RAI broadcasters. The positive aspect is the globalization unites people, he said. The negative aspect is that it “mortifies the richness and particularity of each people, it tends to make everything and everyone the same.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!