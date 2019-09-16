Catholic World News

Malta’s president meets with Pontiff

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 16 with President George Vella of Malta. Their conversation focused on migration and environmental issues as well as Church-state relations.

