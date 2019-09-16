Catholic World News

Eastern Catholic churches are path to ecumenical progress: Cardinal Parolin

September 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on UGCC

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting with leaders of the Eastern Catholic churches, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said that the Eastern churches in communion with Rome are an aid to ecumenical dialogue, not an impediment. He said that the Eastern churches deserve special care. “Almost all of them are in the territory of geopolitical tensions,” he observed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!