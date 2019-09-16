Catholic World News

Hong Kong auxiliary bishop weighs in on protests

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews describes Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing as “among the personalities closest to the youth” taking part in the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests.

