Missouri attorney general issues report on abuse in Church

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a report in which he identified 12 cases for potential criminal prosecution. He also issued five recommendations, the first of which is that “the Church should assume greater responsibility and oversight over all religious order priests and priests visiting or relating from other dioceses to subject them to the same procedures and oversight with regard to youth protection and clergy abuse as if they were diocesan priests.”

