Catholic World News

Ex-priest and Air Force chaplain, once a fugitive in Morocco, sentenced to 30 years for abuse

September 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Albuquerque Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the worst case that I have ever handled and ever seen,” US District Judge Martha Vazquez said as she sentenced 81-year-old Arthur Perrault to 30 years in prison. “The FBI’s goal in this case was to make sure justice was served, regardless how long it took or how many miles we had to travel to make it happen,” an FBI special agent said upon Perrault’s conviction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!