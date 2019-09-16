Catholic World News

Transmit the Gospel’s joy and hope to all, Pope tells Venezuelan Catholic youth

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The youth of Venezuela’s Catholic Action movement are taking part in a three-day meeting whose them is “Do not be afraid. From now on you will catch men” (Luke 5:1-11).

