Central American, Mexican bishops urge more help for migrants

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We know the suffering of migrants, the risks and dangers confronted by those leaving the security of home and the coming apart of families, especially when children are separated from their families,” the bishops stated as Mexico increased immigration enforcement on its own southern border with Guatemala.

