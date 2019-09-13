Catholic World News

No charges against doctor in Dutch involuntary-euthanasia case

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Dutch court has absolved a doctor of guilt for administering a lethal injection to a woman who actively resisted. The woman, who suffered from dementia, had earlier said that she wanted to be euthanized, but fought against the doctor and had to be held down by relatives.

