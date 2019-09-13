Catholic World News

Iraqi Christian library, vandalized by Islamic State, reopens and rebuilds

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian library in Qaraqosh, Iraq, which was nearly destroyed when the Islamic State overran the region, has reopened for use. But most of the books in its collection were damaged or destroyed during the months of occupation.

