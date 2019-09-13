Catholic World News

Pope to visit Thailand, Japan in November

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit Thailand from November 20-23 and Japan from November 23-26, the Vatican press office announced on September 13. In Japan, he will visit Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki.

