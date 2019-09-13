Catholic World News

Priests in Tasmania to face up to 21 years in jail if they fail to report abuse revealed in Confession

September 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Australian

CWN Editor's Note: “People in religious ministry (will now be) mandatory reporters of child sexual abuse, even when they have obtained that knowledge in the confessional,” said Elise Archer, attorney general of the Australian island state (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!