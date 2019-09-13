Catholic World News

Vatican UN nuncio laments ‘cycle of violence’ surrounding 9/11 attacks

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke at an event hosted by the Maryknoll Sisters at the UN.

