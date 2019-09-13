Catholic World News

Be faithful to your roots and tradition, Pope tells Discalced Augustinians

September 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Approved by the Vatican in 1610, the Order of Discalced Augustinians (Italian-language website) began as a reform movement within the Order of St. Augustine.

