Bishops must be close to people, Pope says

September 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: For a bishop, being close to the people of his diocese is “our essential condition,” Pope Francis said in a talk to newly ordained bishops. He added that bishops should take special pains to be close with their priests and with people in need—not only the poor but those in spiritual and emotional need as well.

