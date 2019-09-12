Catholic World News

Congressman calls on Bishop Malone to resign

September 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “On behalf of the people of Buffalo and western New York, he should resign,” said Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY). “And somebody should be brought in here who can really clean house and do what is necessary to restore the faith in the diocesan leadership. It cannot be done under Bishop Malone.”

