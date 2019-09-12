Catholic World News
2 Planned Parenthood clinics close in Ohio
September 12, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: A 2016 Ohio law ended state funding of Planned Parenthood.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
