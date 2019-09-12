Catholic World News

South African prelate decries violence against women

September 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I want to shout against gender-based violence,” said Bishop Victor Hlolo Phalana of Klerksdorp. “May God free men from the belief that we own women and that they are our property. May God free men from the spirit of jealousy and possessiveness. May God free men from the spirit of control: the need to control women and their finances, their dreams, their resources and their value.”

