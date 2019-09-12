Catholic World News

China intensifies control over ‘official’ religions

September 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Hong Kong professor sees a new Chinese government document as “a brazen attempt to comprehensively strengthen Beijing’s control over religious groups and to reflect Xi [Jinping’s] overall control over civil society.”

