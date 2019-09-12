Catholic World News
Bishops promote reconciliation between Korea, Japan
September 12, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Japanese Christians recently apologized for a massacre in South Korea during Japanese rule (1910-1945).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!