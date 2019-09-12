Catholic World News

Muslim-Catholic committee meets at Vatican to promote document signed by Pope, grand imam

September 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The committee, formed in August, promotes the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

