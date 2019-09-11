Catholic World News

Prominent Connecticut priest credibly accused of child sexual abuse, diocese says

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. William Genuario, who died in 2015, was vicar general, chancellor, and presiding judge of the Diocese of Bridgeport. He also reviewed abuse allegations.

