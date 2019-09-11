Catholic World News
Vatican authorizes investigation after Minnesota bishop accused of pressuring man to recant molestation allegation
September 11, 2019
Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Hoeppner, 70, has led the Diocese of Crookston since 2007.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
