In concession to Cardinal Ranjith, Sri Lanka announces independent commission on Easter attacks

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Local jihadists were responsible for the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed over 250 people and injured over 500. The new commission will “bring impartiality and progress to the non-performing police investigation,” according to the report.

