Catholic World News

Victory for Constantinople in dispute over Western Europe’s Russian Orthodox

September 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe was established in 1921. After Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople dissolved the archdiocese in 2018 in an attempt to place its faithful under the jurisdiction of local Orthodox bishops, the archbishop (Archbishop John of Charioupolis) placed himself under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!