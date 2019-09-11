Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘free and fair elections’ in Nicaragua

September 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, permanent observer of the Holy See at UN agencies in Geneva, made his remarks at a UN Human Rights Council meeting devoted to human rights violations under President Daniel Ortega’s regime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!