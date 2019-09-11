Catholic World News

Santa Fe archbishop calls for ‘hope and healing among the peoples’

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief pastoral letter, Archbishop John Wester designated the months between the Feast of the Exultation of the Holy Cross and Good Friday as a time of pilgrimage for healing. “Almost daily we read of the increasing violence in our streets, escalating enmity in our political life, mounting alienation among families and growing discouragement among religion,” he said.

