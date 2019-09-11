Catholic World News

2 Catholic schools, 1 parish destroyed in Bahamas hurricane

September 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Archbishop Patrick Pinder of Nassau called on the faithful to “rely on the grace of the Holy Spirit to give us the wisdom, the peace of mind and the strength to make it through this most difficult time in the history of our nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!