Catholic World News

‘We must obey international institutions,’ Pope says in in-flight press conference

September 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the “duty to obey” the United Nations and other international institutions; he also weighed in on populism and xenophobia, “ideological colonializations,” Europe’s demographic winter, the distinction between evangelization and proselytism, schism, his attitude toward criticism, and “rigid Christians, bishops, priests.” “Xenophobia rides the waves of political populism,” he said. “I hear speeches being given that sound similar to those made by Hitler in ’34. It’s as if they wanted to return to the past in Europe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!