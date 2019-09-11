Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat speaks out against nuclear testing

September 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “Any future nuclear testing would have the extremely negative consequence of moving us further away from our goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, as he called upon the “international community to recommit itself to doing everything required to ensure that nuclear testing is relegated definitively to the past.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!