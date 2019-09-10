Catholic World News

Prosecution looms in Dutch involuntary-euthanasia case

September 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutors in the Netherlands are pressing charges after a controversial euthanasia case, in which relatives held down a struggling elderly woman while the doctor administered the lethal dose. But the prosecution will not seek imprisonment for the doctor, explaining: “We do not doubt the doctor’s honest intentions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!