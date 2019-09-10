Catholic World News

‘Poverty is not inevitable!’: Pope visits humanitarian project founded by former student

September 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the City of Friendship in Akamasoa, Madagascar (video). The project was founded by Father Pedro Pablo Opeka, a Vincentian priest who was a theology student of the future Pope in 1967-68.

