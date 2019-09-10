Be careful of ‘young, rigid priests,’ Pope tells Madagascar’s bishops
September 10, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to emphasize an attitude that I do not like, because it does not come from God: rigidity,” the Pope told Madagascar’s bishops (video). “Today it is fashionable, I do not know about here, but in other parts of the world it is fashionable, to find rigid people. Young, rigid priests, who want to save with rigidity, perhaps, I don’t know, but they take this attitude of rigidity and sometimes – excuse me – from the museum. They are afraid of everything, they are rigid. Be careful, and know that under any rigidity there are serious problems.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Sep. 10, 2019 10:09 AM ET USA
Here we have young, flexible priests who celebrate both the Novus Ordo and the Traditional Latin Mass and are skilled at charitably navigating generational differences between old liberal parishioners and young and more traditional ones. They'll distribute Communion to you kneeling and on the tongue, kneeling and in the hand, standing and on the tongue, or standing and in the hand.