Catholic World News

Be careful of ‘young, rigid priests,’ Pope tells Madagascar’s bishops

September 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to emphasize an attitude that I do not like, because it does not come from God: rigidity,” the Pope told Madagascar’s bishops (video). “Today it is fashionable, I do not know about here, but in other parts of the world it is fashionable, to find rigid people. Young, rigid priests, who want to save with rigidity, perhaps, I don’t know, but they take this attitude of rigidity and sometimes – excuse me – from the museum. They are afraid of everything, they are rigid. Be careful, and know that under any rigidity there are serious problems.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.