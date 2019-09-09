Catholic World News

Cameroon diocese is hard hit by violence triggered by country’s political crisis

September 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglophone crisis in the Central African nation of 26 million (map) has claimed hundreds of lives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

