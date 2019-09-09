Catholic World News

1 million attend papal Mass in Madagascar

September 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Following Jesus is not easy,” Pope Francis preached (video). “The Lord, as he walks towards Jerusalem, asks us to lift our gaze, to adjust our priorities and, above all, to make room for God to be the center and axis of our life.”

