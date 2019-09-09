Catholic World News

Court rejects Ohio professor’s objection to required use of transgender pronouns

September 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Professor Nicholas Meriwether, an evangelical Protestant, filed suit against Shawnee State University for requiring faculty to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns. The philosophy professor contended that “the University’s policy forces him to communicate an ideological message regarding gender that conflicts with his beliefs.”

