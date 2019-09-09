Catholic World News
Mexican bishops call for recognition of parental rights in education
September 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops issued their appeal as lawmakers discussed education legislation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
