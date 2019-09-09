Catholic World News
Be ‘consumed in the fire which is Jesus’: Pope praises vocation of contemplative religious
September 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: During his first full day in Madagascar, Pope Francis celebrated Sext (Midday Prayer) with 100 contemplative religious (video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!