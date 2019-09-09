Catholic World News

September 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his first full day in Madagascar, Pope Francis celebrated Sext (Midday Prayer) with 100 contemplative religious (video).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!