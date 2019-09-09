Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to Madagascar’s values, criticizes corruption, deforestation

September 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After arriving in Madagascar (video), Pope Francis addressed the nation’s president and members of the diplomatic corps (video). In doing so, he paid tribute to “one of the fundamental values of Madagascan culture: fihavanana, a word that evokes the spirit of sharing, mutual help and solidarity. It also evokes the importance of family, friendship and goodwill between people and with nature.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

